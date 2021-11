Machine learning (ML) offers tremendous opportunities to increase productivity. However, ML systems are only as good as the quality of the data that informs the training of ML models. And training ML models requires a significant amount of data, more than a single individual or organization can contribute. By sharing data to collaboratively train ML models, we can unlock value and develop powerful language models that are applicable to a wide variety of scenarios, such as text prediction and email reply suggestions. At the same time, we recognize the need to preserve the confidentiality and privacy of individuals and earn and maintain the trust of the people who use our products. Protecting the confidentiality of our customers’ data is core to our mission. This is why we’re excited to share the work we’re doing as part of the Privacy Preserving Machine Learning (PPML) initiative.

