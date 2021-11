The Shure AONIC FREE earbuds are a new mobile audio solution from the brand that's focused on providing users with access to a range of advanced functions from anywhere. The earbuds feature a true wireless functionality that is achieved thanks to premium amplifiers and drivers within, which have been extensively tested to ensure effective performance on a daily basis. The accompanying ShurePlus Play app allows users to take advantage of custom multi-band EQ and presets to help them fine-tune performance to their specific needs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO