CppCon 2021 Thursday keynote video posted: Michael Caisse on "Small Inspiration"

EXCLUSIVE: The new Disney live-action adventure series Nautilus has found its star setting Shazad Latif to play the iconic role of Captain Nemo, the enigmatic Indian prince who steals a fantastical submarine from the East India Company and sets sail in search of adventure under the sea. Michael Matthews will direct this untold origin story inspired by Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The ten-part epic live-action series tells the never before told origin story of Jules Verne’s most iconic character, Captain Nemo, and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus. James Dormer is on board to exec produce and write the series with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing. Production begins next month in Australia and acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive, and from the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. Best known as specialist Ash Tyler on Star Trek: Discovery, Latif can currently be seen on the BBC series The Pursuit Of Love. Matthews, who recently directed Love and Monsters for Paramount, already has good ties with Disney recently coming on to direct Merlin for Disney’s live-action team. Latif is repped by ICM Partners and Matthews is repped by Range Media Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO