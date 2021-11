OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Yeezy Apparel has reached a nearly $1 million settlement with district attorneys in California to settle a consumer protection lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by Alameda, Los Angeles, Napa and Sonoma counties alleged that companies engaged in “unlawful business practices” by not shipping items in a timely manner. “No one wants to wait a long time for their online order to arrive,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “When companies fail to follow the law, my office will take steps to ensure they do.” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Patrick Collins said, “online shoppers should not...

