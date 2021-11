As the end of the month approaches, we’d like to acknowledge that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. The statistics are staggering, every 9 seconds, a woman in the US is beaten or assaulted by a current or ex-significant other. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. Recently, our local community experienced a tragic loss of a mother and her son to domestic violence.

