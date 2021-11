Fox Corp. reported strong quarterly earnings Wednesday, as the TV business continued to rebound from a year earlier, when the pandemic was wrecking havoc on the advertising and TV business. The earnings, for fiscal Q1 of 2022 (the quarter that ended Sept. 30), saw the company have revenues of $3.05 billion (up 12 percent year-over-year), and net income of $708 million (down from $1.12 billion a year ago, which was due to a onetime payment from Disney). Advertising revenue rose to $1.13 billion for the quarter, up from $969 million a year ago, when COVID-19 had impacted the availability of live sports...

