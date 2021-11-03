CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

thestreamable.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStand-up specials aren’t exactly new, but there are always new comedians bringing them out. Whether it’s Rita Rudner, Gabriel Iglesias, or even — God rest his soul, John Pinette, the hour-long stand-up special is a staple of American humor. One of the latest to arrive is Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, which...

thestreamable.com

mycentraloregon.com

Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Venom Let There Be Carnage Full online Movie Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘The Last O.G.’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

Rip Van Winkle is the familiar story of a man who sleeps a hefty chunk of his life away and revives to find the future a much-changed place indeed. It’s no different for Tray in The Last O.G.. Fish out of water stories have always been popular, and TBS is ready to show off the latest round of what Tray’s life is like these days. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV & VIDEOS
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Review

In the short time I’ve had the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on the SlashGear review bench, I’ve found the hardware to be highly decent. The controller is light but solid, small but not too small to fit naturally in my hand. The TV set is large, bright, colorful, and viewable from effectively any angle.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Chromecast with Google TV review: A worthy rival to the best from Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Google has been making TV devices for a long time, but success has been elusive. In 2013, the company's first Chromecast helped usher in an era of streaming televisions, but did so by relying on your phone, tablet or computer to supply the apps and video. Android TV, which arrived in 2014, added an interface and TV-specific apps, but never reached the same popularity level of rival streamers from Amazon, Roku and Apple. The Chromecast with Google TV, which debuted in 2020, is the search giant's first unqualified success and one of the best streamers you can buy, period.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

How to Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is one of the fairly newer streaming services on the block at the moment, launching in 2019, but it is also slowly becoming a reasonably big competitor to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. If you're interested in giving Apple TV+ a go, here's everything you...
ELECTRONICS
Collider

‘It’s Wyatt Oleff to Star in ‘City of Fire’ Apple TV+ Series

Wyatt Oleff has signed on to star in the new Apple TV+ show City on Fire, Deadline has reported exclusively. Based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, the series is being helmed by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Jesse Peretz has also signed on to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

How to watch Dr. Brain TV show, the first Korean drama from Apple TV+

Apple TV’s entrance into the Korean market begins today, with the release of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV app, and Apple TV+ streaming service in the region. To commemorate the launch, Apple TV+ is debuting its first Korean Apple Original, the sci-fi thriller ‘Dr Brain’. Here’s how to watch …
TECHNOLOGY
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines returns for the fourth season of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. The series gives audiences a closer look inside her kitchen as she prepares her favorite recipes. The new season makes its debut on Magnolia Network and discovery+ on Friday, October 29. You can watch it on Magnolia Network with a a discovery+ subscription.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Aida Rodriguez's HBO Max Fighting Words Special Aims to Humanize Latinx Stories in Comedy

"Latinos like to flex on other Latinos. Nobody holds us down like how we hold each other down," Puerto Rican and Dominican comedian Aida Rodriguez says in her new one-hour HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words, that premieres on Nov. 4. Ain't that the truth! While there is something beautiful about the way Latinx communities unite and take pride in our cultures, there's no denying the discrimination and the harm that also tends to stem from Latinidad. Aida keeps it 100 when it comes to that reality. In her new show, she breaks down some of the hardships she's experienced from homelessness, growing up without her Dominican father present as a result of deportation, sexual abuse, and the issues that very much plague Latinx communities from colorism to misogyny and the divisions that exist within various Latinx communities – like the long-lived beef between Puerto Ricans and Dominicans. She highlights the shame that often comes with these experiences and her mission behind the special was to not only make folks who can relate to her upbringing feel seen, but to also provide healing through comedy and remind people they aren't alone in these experiences.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra: Which high-end streamer is best in 2021?

At CNET we've reviewed nearly all of the best streaming devices and when it comes to the most powerful, our favorites are the Roku Ultra and the Apple TV 4K. Both are internet-connected boxes that take TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Hulu and send them to any TV -- and both are packed with features.
TV SHOWS
thestreamable.com

HBO Max is the Most Downloaded Streaming App in the US in 2021

HBO Max has been downloaded more than any other streaming app in the US in 2021, 38 million times, per a report from Apptopia. It has the second-highest average monthly users of any streaming service for the year. $9.99+ / month hbomax.com. Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO...
CELL PHONES
thestreamable.com

Amazon Fire TV Now Carries Local NBC and Telemundo Apps

NBCUniversal Local announced today that NBC and Telemundo-owned station apps will now be available on Amazon Fire TV. New England Cable News (NECN), 11 NBC owned stations and 23 Telemundo owned stations will offer local news, investigative journalism, and weather through the NBC and Telemundo station apps on Fire TV.
CELL PHONES
thestreamable.com

Study: Streaming Viewing Up 266% Over Last 3 years

A lot has changed since last year. Streaming services have been popping up like optimistic start-ups, new content pumping out like Amazon Prime orders, and new subscribers registering accounts left and right. In Conviva’s State of Streaming Report for Q3 2021, not only did global streaming increase by 21% in...
ECONOMY
thestreamable.com

Research: Netflix and Disney+ Have Highest Audience Demand for Original Content

Having a high amount of content, especially original series, is a major factor in the success of streaming services. New research from Parrot Analytics shows that TV series owned by Disney have the largest share of audience demand on streaming platforms. Netflix is in the lead for U.S. demand for series content, regardless of if it’s original or outsourced. Parrot Analytics researchers say, “Demand for original and exclusively licensed content is a key leading indicator of subscriber growth for SVOD platforms.”
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In Peacock’s new reality competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, JoJo Siwa and her mom and manager, Jessalynn, attempt to create an opening act pop group. The series makes its debut on Thursday, November 4 with the first three episodes dropping at once. After that, one new episode will be released each Thursday. To stream Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).
THEATER & DANCE
Register Citizen

Apple TV Plus Is Coming to Comcast's Xfinity and Other Video Platforms

Comcast struck a deal with Apple that will bring the Apple TV app, which includes access to the Apple TV Plus subscription service, to the cable giant’s Xfinity X1, Flex, XClass TV and Sky Glass platforms, CEO Brian Roberts announced on the company’s Q3 earnings call. In turn, under the...
TECHNOLOGY

