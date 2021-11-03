How to Watch ‘Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

"Latinos like to flex on other Latinos. Nobody holds us down like how we hold each other down," Puerto Rican and Dominican comedian Aida Rodriguez says in her new one-hour HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words, that premieres on Nov. 4. Ain't that the truth! While there is something beautiful about the way Latinx communities unite and take pride in our cultures, there's no denying the discrimination and the harm that also tends to stem from Latinidad. Aida keeps it 100 when it comes to that reality. In her new show, she breaks down some of the hardships she's experienced from homelessness, growing up without her Dominican father present as a result of deportation, sexual abuse, and the issues that very much plague Latinx communities from colorism to misogyny and the divisions that exist within various Latinx communities – like the long-lived beef between Puerto Ricans and Dominicans. She highlights the shame that often comes with these experiences and her mission behind the special was to not only make folks who can relate to her upbringing feel seen, but to also provide healing through comedy and remind people they aren't alone in these experiences.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO