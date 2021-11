Ubisoft has dropped a roadmap for additional content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with a couple of new things set for this week. Chief among these is the official announcement of the Tombs of the Fallen activity. While we still don’t know specifically what it will entail, we do know it’ll arrive tomorrow. The content was previously uncovered by fans thanks to a set of trophies spotted last week. From the game’s official Twitter account, it seems runes will be involved somehow. It’ll come along with the game’s next title update, taking the adventure to version 1.4.0.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO