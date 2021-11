The Arickaree-Woodlin Lady Indians are 9-11 overall after splitting a pair of non-league matches last week. The netters traveled to Deer Trail last Thursday for a battle with the Lady Eagles. Arickaree-Woodlin narrowly missed on taking the first set, falling 22-25. However, the local girls rallied for a big 25-12 set two win, setting them up for a few close ones. The third set required extra points, but ultimately Deer Trail came out on top with the 28-26 win. The fourth and final set produced the exact same score as the first, with the Lady Indian Mustangs going down 22-25. Stats were not available.

DEER TRAIL, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO