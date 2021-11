RUTHERFORD, NJ – Dr. Anthony Scardino is the new Associate Dean of the School of Business and Information Sciences. Dr. Scardino is also an associate professor. Dr. Scardino has been teaching at Felician for over 20 years and brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to his new role. He currently teaches undergraduate classes in Micro and Macroeconomics, Leadership and Strategy, and International Business. He also teaches Economics for Managers, Ethics and Social Responsibility, and Entrepreneurial Leadership and Business Formulation in the Master of Business Administration program.

LODI, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO