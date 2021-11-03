CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Adds Daniel Dae Kim As Fire Lord Ozai

By Ryden Scarnato
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Dae Kim has been cast as Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The cast of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to grow as the series nears principal photography. We’ve known since August that Gordon Cormier will play Aang, Kiawentiio has been...

Where to Watch and Stream Avatar the Last Airbender Free Online - November 2021 Update

Ready to watch one of the greatest animated shows of all time?. Where is the best place to watch and stream Avatar the Last Airbender free online as of November 2021? The animated fantasy series that first hit our screens in 2005 boasts a near-perfect score of 9.3/10 on IMDb, and for good reason. Many of us grew up with this series, while others grew to love it later in life - it's never too late to delve into the series magical world. Whether you're new here or just craving a rewatch, here's how to watch Avatar the Last Airbender online:
Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Artist Brings the Series Into 2066

The Avatar: The Last Airbender is known for having one of the most dedicated and fervent fan bases in all of entertainment, as the show and its sequel, Legend of Korra, have still maintained a prominent foothold in pop culture years thanks to them. And like many other popular series, there are plenty of fan fiction, theories, and ideas that sprout from the community that are hard not to fall in love with.
Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim announces role in new Netflix show

Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim has confirmed his involvement in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation – and he's revealed who he's playing, too. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (November 3), the Lost actor shared a semi-cryptic GIF of a silhouetted cartoon figure surrounded by flames. "It's getting hot in here..." he tweeted, before giving his followers a clue with the hashtags 'Avatar' and 'Ozai'.
Daniel Dae Kim Joins Live-Action “Airbender”

Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast of the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series at Netflix in a regular role. Albert Kim (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Nikita”) will serve as showrunner on the series which is called a reimagined take on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated franchise. Kim will portray Fire Lord Ozai,...
Kabam and Nickelodeon Bring Avatar: The Last Airbender Event to Shop Titans

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved cartoons of all time and today the Nickelodeon series is coming to Shop Titans in a special limited-time event. The event will run from November 2nd until the 29th and bring a new featured storyline featuring Aang and Sokka. On November 5th and November 19th players can earn seasonal packs. The 5th unlocking Fire and Air and the 19th Earth and Water.
First ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Poster Spotted In The Wild

The first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been spotted in public. It’s almost hard to believe it but we’re just a month and change away from seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is expected to be a live-action take on Spider-Verse by introducing villains and heroes from previous Spider-Man films. Details on the film are slim, though to be fair, we want to go into the threequel as blind as possible.
Your TV Source Roundup: NBC Comedies Return, ‘Heels’ Renewed, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Premiere Date, Daniel Dae Kim Joins ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, ‘Hanna’ Final Season, ‘Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed and More!

NBC is bringing comedy back to its schedule with the premieres of new series American Auto on December 13 and Grand Crew on December 14. NBC’s returning comedy series Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor are set to air special holiday episodes on December 15. They will all make their timeslot premieres in 2022.
Fire Lord Ozai Has Found His Live-Action Actor

The sinister Fire Lord Ozai was the main antagonist of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The thing is, he didn’t really appear too much in it, which was kind of a letdown. Now on the very big upside, he was voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill. I must admit, however, that hearing him talk for that character just made me think about his most famous role, which is not Luke Skywalker. Okay, maybe his most famous role where we actually see his face. Of course, there’s no one on this planet who can deny how awesome his voice acting is when he’s voicing the Joker. Remember when he started in the animated Batman series and you heard him do the laugh for the first time? That is just beyond iconic and he’s only gotten better. If you don’t believe me, just replay the Batman Arkham games. Now, back to Fire Lord Ozai. He is the first adult character that has been cast in the upcoming live-action Avatar series. I was already interested in this series, despite the creators of the animated series departing from it, but now, I am excited. Why? Well, it’s because Fire Lord Ozai has found his live-action actor. If you’ve ever seen Lost or if you’ve checked out that disappointing Hellboy movie from 2019, you will know Korean actor Daniel Dae Kim. He’s more famous for his roles in television, which also includes Hawaii Five-0 and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff series, Angel. And if you’re a fan of the Saints Row video game franchise, he voices one of the main characters, Johnny Gat.
New ‘Hawkeye’ TV Spot Teases ‘Avengers-Level Threat’

The latest TV spot for Hawkeye previews the partnership between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. The holiday season is practically here and so is the upcoming series, Hawkeye. The Disney Plus series is now only weeks away from its two-episode premiere on the streaming service, and we continue to get more insight into what we can expect.
New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ TV Spot Teases Doctor Strange In The Mirror Dimension

A brand new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home teases Doctor Strange and Peter Parker in the mirror dimension. It looks like Sony has heard the pleas and cries of fans because a brand new television spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released. Unfortunately, there’s no new footage apart from a very, very brief shot of Doctor Strange and Peter Parker in the mirror dimension. What this does signal, though, is that Sony is ramping up the marketing for the upcoming Spider-Man threequel.
‘Eternals’ Scores $71 Million Domestic Box Office Debut For Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opened to a $71 million domestic debut at the box office. As expected with the most popular film franchise in the world, Marvel Studios’ newest film Eternals opened to #1 at the U.S. domestic box office. According to THR, Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao’s unique superhero film featuring an all-star cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie among many others opened to $71 million in its first three days.
‘It’ Star Was Tapped To Voice Deviant Kro In Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’

A major star from It was brought in to voice the nefarious Deviant Kro in Marvel Studios’ Eternals. Minor spoilers ahead for Marvel Studios’ Eternals. As the release of Eternals was ramping up, many were speculating that Dan Stevens would be voicing the Deviant leader Kro. Stevens himself was having fun with the rumor, but it turns out that the Beauty and the Beast star wasn’t involved with the film at all. Talk about committing to the bit. Instead, Marvel Studios roped in It star Bill Skarsgard to voice the Deviant leader Kro.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
