The Last Airbender’ As Fire Lord Ozai – WM Leader

The Last Airbender' As Fire Lord Ozai

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Dae Kim (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Hawaii Five-0) is set to star in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Kim will play Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who he demands everyone live up to his impossible...

