LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Unemployment rates along the Lakeshore slid last month, but the levels haven’t return to pre-COVID 19 pandemic marks just yet. In numbers released on Thursday (Oct. 28, 2021) by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, Ottawa County’s jobless rate for September stood at 3.2%, seventh best among the 83 counties in the state. That mark is two tenths of a percentage point below August and 2.2% lower than last September, but it pales compared to the 2.7% level 24 months ago that was tied for tops in Michigan.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO