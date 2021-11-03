The Mask-arade

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. We've only been living together for two months and I've been doing just fine on my own working retail, staying healthy. I have not contracted covid once within this last two years, and after only two months of living together you bring covid to our home! I test negative and you test positive. How dare you do this to me. Why did you have to lie about being around the unmasked and unvaxxed? Why didn't you tell me when you started to feel rundown so I could have isolated myself from you? I know you're too scared to ask your fellow man coworkers to put their masks on or to wear them right. I understand the patriarchy is scary especially when you work a labor job. I know you're too scared to tell your dad that he still has to wear a mask even though he's vaccinated. But look at where we're at now! I don't know when I'm going to get covid, or if, but for fucks sake I have an autoimmune disease and you knew this. You let the fear of looking "weak" get you to the point where you now risk my life. All because you lied. But of course, I can't prove that to you or call you out because you're the one who's currently sick. Fuck me for being the bad guy for getting pissed at you.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO