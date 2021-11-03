CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro: Private universities over community colleges

By Sophie Ward
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeciding on where to go to college is a tough and exciting decision for students. During this process, many students consider attending either a private or public university. Although the cost of tuition is often higher for private universities than for public ones, one should still consider the advantages of attending...

herkimer.edu

College Rep Visit: Niagara University

Swing by the RMCC lobby during the visit timeslot to speak with the college representative and get all of your questions answered! Registration not necessary. Additional information about this event and other upcoming 4-year college rep visits can be found at https://www.herkimer.edu/academics/transfer-services/ by clicking on the gold button.
HERKIMER, NY
ELON University

Elon University named a ‘Green College’ by The Princeton Review

Elon University has been named to a list of the country’s most environmentally responsible colleges and universities by The Princeton Review. “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges 2022 edition” profiles colleges with the most exceptional commitments to sustainability based on their academic offerings and career preparation for students, campus policies, initiatives and activities. Published Oct. 26, the ranking can be accessed at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide.
ELON, NC
supertalk929.com

Tusculum University, Pellissippi State Community College partner to provide seamless transfer process

Tusculum University has partnered with Pellissippi State Community College to provide a smoother pathway for transfer students. Students graduating from Pellissippi with an Associate’s degree now have a seamless transition to Tusculum to earn their Bachelors degree. Tusculum University president Dr. Scott Hummel says students are more likely to be successful in their pursuit of a Bachelors degree if the logistics process is smooth and simple. Transferring credits between colleges can be a complex process, and these institutions aim to make this transition much easier with this agreement.
COLLEGES
wglr.com

Wisconsin private colleges leader to retire after 3 decades

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of Wisconsin’s group of private colleges and universities plans to retire after three decades at the helm. Rolf Wegenke became president of the Wisconsin Association of Private Colleges and Universities, also known as WAICU, in 1992. The Madison-based organization represents 23 private nonprofit schools and their nearly 54,000 students. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the 73-year-old Wegenke has spent much of his time convincing people that private colleges are affordable, as compared to public universities. He has focused on promoting numerous sources of financial aid. The average annual sticker price for a student attending a WAICU school is $33,422, but the average financial aid package is $29,007. That means the average out-of-pocket cost for a student is $4,415.
WISCONSIN STATE
aldineisd.org

District Launches Family and Community University Website

The University, which launched in October, offers free programming to empower and help everyone thrive. Sessions, provided in English and Spanish, increase family and community members’ knowledge about resources and build adult students’ self-confidence to better support their children academically, socially, and emotionally. Adult students can choose to participate in...
COLLEGES
fairmontstate.edu

Fairmont State University Participates in College Application Week

College for West Virginia, an online resource for high school students across the state, has designated November 1 - 5 as College Application Week. Hosted annually, the campaign seeks to increase the Higher Education Policy Commission’s efforts to grow the number of students choosing to pursue postsecondary education. “This is...
FAIRMONT, WV
donaldsonvillechief.com

Louisiana College to become Louisiana Christian University

Louisiana College will become Louisiana Christian University after the name change is officially announced Nov. 16 at the annual Louisiana Baptist Convention in Monroe. LC's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change, according to a news release from the Pineville private college on Wednesday. President Rick Brewer made the proposal...
PINEVILLE, LA
US News and World Report

A Glance at Georgia Public College and University Enrollment

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials announced that the University System of Georgia saw overall enrollment decrease of 0.2% this fall compared to fall 2020, dropping to about 340,000 students. Larger universities were more likely to see enrollment rise than the smallest colleges, among the system’s 26 public institutions. Here's a look at enrollment this fall at each of the 26 institutions as well as the change from last fall:
ATLANTA, GA
Kait 8

Historically black colleges, universities visit Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola High School hosted their second annual HBCU Awareness Foundation College Fair in Seminole Arena. High school students were exposed to different historically black colleges and universities from around the country, learning about student life, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities. “It’s nice to see a whole...
OSCEOLA, AR
chatsports.com

Does your college town suck? Rutgers University

New to the line up this season: we will be examining the various college towns of Wisconsin’s opponents. We’ll be answering all of the important questions – Is it a state capital? What is the population? Does it have a Culver’s?. Facts:. City: New Brunswick, New Jersey. Size: 5.753 square...
COLLEGES
CBS San Francisco

Peralta Community Colleges To Erase $2.8 Million In Student Debt, Increase Future Aid with Federal Grant

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than $12 million in federal relief funds for the Peralta Community College District will wipe out the debt for thousands of East Bay college students and provide additional future financial aid, the district announced Monday. Students at the four Peralta colleges – Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College – will have their student debt from the most recent three semesters dismissed with $2.77 million, with an additional $9.5 million earmarked for financial aid in future semesters. The debt forgiveness goes back to the pandemic-impacted summer of 2020. More than 30,000 students are...
OAKLAND, CA
buckscountyherald.com

College Settlement fetes community contributors

College Settlement held its ninth annual Gala at Camp Oct. 9. The event helps to raise funds to provide scholarships for campers in the summer. Community members were honored for their service and contributions to College Settlement. Last year’s event was held virtually; this year attendees were asked to be...
EDUCATION
connectcre.com

University of Houston College of Medicine Marks Milestone

Gov. Greg Abbott recently delivered remarks at the exclusive preview of the new University of Houston College of Medicine building. The event celebrated the developmental milestone in the construction of the new building. In 2019, Abbott signed House Bill 826 into law which established the University of Houston College of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
theroundupnews.com

Lemonade in the garden with the College President

New and returning students and faculty mingled with Interim President Aracely Aguiar under the shade of the Botanical Garden. Guests has the opportunity to meet Aguiar and had access to in-person services from the Information Desk, Admissions and Records and the Financial Aid Office. Aguiar chose to have the event...
HOME & GARDEN
troy.edu

University organizations provide hurricane relief to Louisiana communities

Troy University organizations are touching lives through community outreach in hurricane-stricken areas of Louisiana. TROY’s Christian Student Center travelled south on a mission trip to lend a helping hand to residents in damaged communities. After leaving Troy on a Friday, they hit the ground running the next Saturday morning by unloading supplies collected by both the CSC and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheConversationAU

Students' choice of university has no effect on new graduate pay, and a small impact later on. What they study matters more

Every year in Australia school leavers suffer ATAR anxiety, worrying about whether they will get into their preferred course and university. New research by the Commonwealth Department of Education, using Australian Taxation Office earnings data, examines in detail how much difference what a person studies, and where, makes to their future income. It finds students’ course choices matter more than their choice of university. Qualifications in some fields of study lead to much higher incomes nine years after graduation. Which university a student attends has little influence on short-term graduate earnings, but differences emerge over time. ...
COLLEGES

