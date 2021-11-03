CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama holds the keys to absolute CFP chaos

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the College Football Playoff Committee has released its initial rankings, it is time to take a closer look at how Alabama could really rattle the cage for the rest of the college football world. Truth be told, Alabama looks to hold the keys to utter chaos depending...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night, Nov. 2, in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next. At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#College Football Playoff#American Football#Texas A M#Roll Tide Wire
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State coach Larry Johnson mocked James Franklin before Penn State game

Ohio State associate head coach Larry Johnson poked fun at Penn State head coach James Franklin ahead of Saturday’s huge game. Saturday night will feature a huge matchup in the Big Ten. The Ohio State Buckeyes are on a mission to make it to the College Football Playoff, while the Penn State Nittany Lions look to end those aspirations with a win on Saturday night.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum opens door to CFP controversy with Alabama

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its first 2021 poll Tuesday, ranking the top contenders for the four-team playoff. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum took note of the much-anticipated rankings, which opened the door for two-loss Alabama in the CFP. With No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy