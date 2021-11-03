CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

By Scott Ratliff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, the Governor announced 1,258 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, bringing the case total to 746,588....

wklw.com

Thursday COVID-19 Information in Johnson Co.

The Johnson Co Health Department reported Johnson Co had 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov 4th, bringing Johnson County’s total COVID cases to 4,259 since the pandemic first started. There are 77 active cases, 4 are currently hospitalized, 4,115 have reportedly recovered and there has been 67 total deaths in Johnson Co since the pandemic first started.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving the latest update on COVID-19 across the state. Watch live in the video player above. Kentucky reported another 49 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, a day after the state’s governor urged residents to get a booster shot in efforts to defeat the coronavirus.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Booster shots, Delta variant: Tracking COVID-19 in Kentucky, Indiana

KENTUCKY (Data as of Thursday, Oct. 28) * The state does not report COVID-19 data over the weekend. INDIANA (Data as of Wednesday, Oct. 27) * The state does not report COVID-19 data over the weekend. Frequently Asked Questions:. What's the deal with booster shots?. U.S. regulators on Oct. 20...
INDIANA STATE
State
Kentucky State
Princeton Times Leader

Kentucky reports 1,258 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 20 new virus-related deaths. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 5.05%, up slightly from Monday's rate of 5.03%. The new cases KDPH reported Tuesday include 317 children and teens...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky governor makes case for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Growing numbers of vaccinated Kentuckians have contracted COVID-19 and ended up in hospitals, signaling the importance of getting a booster dose, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The unvaccinated still represent the overwhelming majority of new virus-related cases and hospitalizations. But the percentage of vaccinated Kentuckians in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Indiana rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. approved the first COVID-19 vaccinations for the nation's 28 million kids aged 5-11. Pediatricians' offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools have been preparing to give the shots before the final OK from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The only authorization for kids is with the Pfizer vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still investigating whether the Moderna vaccine is safe for people 17 and younger.
INDIANA STATE
Person
Andy Beshear
WBKO

Kentucky tops 10K COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases. The governor said on Saturday there were 1,158 new cases and 35 deaths, on Sunday there were 585 new cases and 19 deaths, and 642 new cases on Monday along with 26 deaths. The state has now passed a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths with a total of 10,019.
KENTUCKY STATE
quicksie983.com

More Than 10,000 Kentucky Lives Lost to Covid-19

Yesterday, Kentucky surpassed a grim milestone in the fight against Covid-19. “We surpassed more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to Covid. Now, at 10,019 Kentuckians lost. Covid has been the number three killer of Kentuckians both last year and thus far this year,” Governor Andy Beshear stated in his weekly Covid-19 briefing.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Hundreds receive COVID-19 booster shots at clinic in Kentucky Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor and lieutenant governor continued stressing the importance of booster shots on Wednesday. They hosted a vaccination clinic inside the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort and 200 people, including some lawmakers, received COVID-19 booster shots. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was first in line. She said she received...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Kentucky Governor#Kentucky Daily Covid 19#Commonwealth#Kentuckians#Icu
ladailypost.com

County Updates Information On COVID-19 Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the approval of boosters for eligible individuals for all three vaccines available in the U.S., including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Moreover, those eligible individuals may mix and match the vaccine booster of their choice. Kids Ages 5 to...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
WHAS11

Kentucky AG suing Biden over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The Biden administration delayed the mandate going into effect until Jan. 4. Cameron was joined in the suit by attorneys general in neighboring states Tennessee and Ohio. The lawsuit was filed...
FRANKFORT, KY
siouxlandproud.com

Nebraska DHHS to resume daily COVID-19 updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — After providing only weekly updates for about two weeks, the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard will be providing more frequent reports. “Our hospitalizations have been up around 400 or so which is kind of threshold to hit the 10% level we’ve talked about throughout the course of the pandemic and that’s the threshold where we start doing the daily data,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts, (R) – Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Lebanon Reporter

COVID-19 conversation offers much information

ANDERSON — On Wednesday, the Herald Bulletin hosted a virtual conversation about COVID-19 that was streamed to Facebook Live on the Herald Bulletin page. Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County’s health officer, and Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, answered questions related to COVID-19. Readers were able to...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
KIDS

