Robert Mims

Louisville family fights the good fight for their six-year-old son who suffers from a rare genetic disorder. Louisville mother Helen Vice gave her son and daughter a bath almost every night. It was a time for the kids to wind down from the day and play together while she quietly watched her babies grow up. She never anticipated one of these nights would change her family’s life forever. On an evening during their bedtime routine, Helen noticed something that looked abnormal on her 2-year-old son Robert’s spine while sitting in the tub. It was a small bump. Helen became concerned and knew something was not okay. “I googled it, and of course, you see the worst scenarios. It was a couple of weeks of obsessing over it until we took him to the pediatrician for peace of mind,” said Helen. “When we first walked into Dr. Jones’s office at East Louisville Pediatrics, he noticed something was not right with Robert’s head proportion to his body. When coupled with the curve in his back, we were sent to get an X-ray and then blood work immediately.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO