Obituaries

Robert Mims

chicotnewspapers.com
 7 days ago

Robert Leon Mims, 86, lifelong resident of Lake Village died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Little Rock. He was born on July 8, 1935 to his parents, Robert Leon...

www.chicotnewspapers.com

voice-tribune.com

Rooting for Robert

Louisville family fights the good fight for their six-year-old son who suffers from a rare genetic disorder. Louisville mother Helen Vice gave her son and daughter a bath almost every night. It was a time for the kids to wind down from the day and play together while she quietly watched her babies grow up. She never anticipated one of these nights would change her family’s life forever. On an evening during their bedtime routine, Helen noticed something that looked abnormal on her 2-year-old son Robert’s spine while sitting in the tub. It was a small bump. Helen became concerned and knew something was not okay. “I googled it, and of course, you see the worst scenarios. It was a couple of weeks of obsessing over it until we took him to the pediatrician for peace of mind,” said Helen. “When we first walked into Dr. Jones’s office at East Louisville Pediatrics, he noticed something was not right with Robert’s head proportion to his body. When coupled with the curve in his back, we were sent to get an X-ray and then blood work immediately.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Scranton Times

Robert Fleeger

Services have been set for Robert Fleeger, 83, of Taylor, who died Oct. 4. A celebration of life will be held today at 3 p.m. in the Grove Church, 1735 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects from 2 p.m. until time of service in the church.
TAYLOR, PA
Galena Gazette

Robert Patterson

HANOVER–Robert L. “Bob” Patterson, 82, Hanover, was known as a hero and great man to his family, the best bus driver in the world to many students, and a guy that would help anybody at-the-drop-of-a-hat. Bob passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Center. A...
HANOVER, IL

