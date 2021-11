The decision of whether or not to buy a new rig in the Black Friday gaming laptop deals is far from new territory. However, it's a question that's historically been answered with some of the best prices of the year on some of the best gaming laptops on the market. If you've been on the fence about whether to hold off until the big day arrives, then we enthusiastically believe that waiting is the right call in most cases. We've witnessed both high-end machines, such as the best Razer laptops and Alienware laptops, as well as more affordable models, such as those made by Lenovo and HP, reach their historic lowest ever prices over this period.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO