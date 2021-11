Former Cronulla Sharks star Fine Kula has finally been given positive news in his fight against brain cancer. Diagnosed with medulloblastoma at the start of 2020, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer, Kula who at the time was training fulltime with the Sharks NRL squad, spent months in hospital, endured 10 months of intense chemotherapy, then further hospital visits, with a ‘Fight for Fine’ campaign launched to assist the now 22-year-old as family, friends and teammates rallied around.

CANCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO