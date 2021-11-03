Mark & Neanderpaul’s Dumbass of the Day (11/3/21)

In Rae Burrell's absence, Jordan Walker and Alexus Dye stepped up the most. Dye entered halftime with zero rebounds but got up for 13 in the second half, and Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with 14 points, drilling a three in the late stages to cut the lead to two points before Sara Puckett finished the Salukis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO