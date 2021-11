Enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving feast and eat at one of these Boston restaurants open for holiday dining this year. Not keen on cooking this Thanksgiving? Forget having to prepare your own feast and head to one of these Boston restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021 instead. These popular spots will pull out all the stops for you and your family, offering both a la carte and multi-course dining options. Get your fill of your favorite holiday classics like roasted turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie—albeit sometimes prepared with a little more foodie flair than the homecooked varieties—without being elbow-deep in dirty dishes afterwards. And if you still want to celebrate at home—but with takeout—check out these local eateries offering full Thanksgiving dinners to go. For other Turkey Day ideas and holiday happenings, also be sure to explore our guide to Thanksgiving in Boston.

