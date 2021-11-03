Option Trade: Get Bullish On This EV Maker Without Having To Buy The Stock

Coinbase stock is in a unique position within the growing market, one that makes the stock one you should buy today. The cryptocurrency market wasn't a thing until 2009, but already it's worth $2.6 trillion. Not to mention that Coinbase's financials are incredible, with annual net income of $6.4 billion...
After a five-week run that sent the Nasdaq composite up 13% from an Oct. 4 low of 14,181 to Friday's peak of 16,053, it probably surprised no one to see the stock market indexes catch their breath. Meantime, the reactions in some stocks following their latest quarterly results? Breathtaking. Trex (TREX), Roblox (RBLX) and…
Stock screeners are a great tool for narrowing your focus to the best stocks that fit your trading style. However, some screeners are complicated and hard to learn to use—so do you really end up saving time?
Broken wing butterflies are a slightly bullish strategy and an excellent way to trade Freeport McMoran stock for those with a neutral to bullish outlook. See how you can benefit from the rise in infrastructure stocks without taking on too much risk.
Freeport McMoRan (FCX) spent some time on SwingTrader a few days ago and took the spotlight in Monday's IBD Stock Of The Day. So we are looking at a strategy that has the potential to generate a healthy return — provided FCX stock stays above 37. The strategy is called...
China's EV maker Nio enjoys a very big edge Tesla didn't have at this point in its development. The global semiconductor shortage is a problem for some tech companies, but it's a boon for others. Not every internet-based business model has matured and been fully monetized just yet. If you're...
The stock market trimmed opening losses Wednesday but remained lower at midday, as several of the market's best stocks got crushed after they reported earnings. Stocks Wednesday saw losses largely in technology and growth. The Nasdaq composite was off 0.5%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
The market for IPO stocks in 2021 will go down in the record books as the hottest on record — and it's scorching hot. The IPO year started with such notables as Roblox hitting the market and will end with names like Rivian firmly entrenched in investors' radars. In all, roughly 1,000 initial public offerings are expected to hit the market this year, with an array of high-profile names yet to come by Dec. 31.
Stocks fell near session lows Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200 points amid inflation fears. At around 1:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq sank more than 1.1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 1.1%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Tuesday.
There’s a huge trend for the best EV stocks to buy. It seems that every month, there is a new summit of world leaders meeting to make climate change commitments. The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland resulted in several countries making new commitments to limit CO2 emissions. Those commitments included...
Cryptocurrencies are a promising investment for the future. Crypto has been on investors’ minds ever since Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) started to skyrocket in value. But there’s so much information out there on this space. It makes it difficult to decide which cryptos to buy. The crypto market is a daunting place...
On Tuesday, Unity Software (U) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 90 to 94. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily tracks market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The score shows how a stock's price behavior over the trailing 52 weeks holds up against all the other stocks in our database.
Cryptocurrency related stocks have been moving strongly for weeks and Coinbase (COIN) along with them. With earnings on Coinbase stock coming after the close today, here's an iron condor option trade that takes advantage of the higher implied volatility right now. Iron Condor For Coinbase Stock. Coinbase stock is showing...
DocuSign (DOCU) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 97% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. History shows the top market performers tend to have a 95 or higher score as they launch their major climbs.
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) easily beat Wall Street's forecasts Tuesday, but BHVN stock plunged after the company inked a deal with Pfizer for its migraine treatment. Biohaven's Nurtec ODT is the only orally disintegrating tablet in its class of drugs to treat or prevent acute migraines. Now, Pfizer will sell it outside the U.S. In exchange, Biohaven will receive a tiered double-digit royalty on sales and additional payments up to $1.24 billion.
Tuesday's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick, Sprout Social (SPT), eyed a new buy point after last week's strong earnings results. The stock climbed more than 4% midday Tuesday. Chicago-based Sprout Social makes software that helps small and medium-size companies manage social media operations, and has forged deals with social media and e-commerce platforms. The company also provides marketing and analytical services.
Key market indexes traded near session lows midday Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 250 points. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrials both fell 0.7% while the S&P 500 shed 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were off 0.8%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE but higher on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average faded from its intraday highs in today's stock market and traded in the red. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 showed similar intraday action. At around 2 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down nearly 0.9%. The Dow Jones industrials held a 0.6% loss. The S&P 500 also traded down 0.6% while the Russell 2000 declined more than 0.7%. Data showed volume was running roughly 3% higher on the Nasdaq and mildly lower on the NYSE vs. the same time on Monday.
Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.
