Option Trade: Get Bullish On This EV Maker Without Having To Buy The Stock

The market for IPO stocks in 2021 will go down in the record books as the hottest on record — and it's scorching hot. The IPO year started with such notables as Roblox hitting the market and will end with names like Rivian firmly entrenched in investors' radars. In all, roughly 1,000 initial public offerings are expected to hit the market this year, with an array of high-profile names yet to come by Dec. 31.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO