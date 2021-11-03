CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Option Trade: Get Bullish On This EV Maker Without Having To Buy The Stock

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Money Morning

Coinbase Stock Prediction: Buy This Crypto Trading Platform Today

Coinbase stock is in a unique position within the growing market, one that makes the stock one you should buy today. The cryptocurrency market wasn't a thing until 2009, but already it's worth $2.6 trillion. Not to mention that Coinbase's financials are incredible, with annual net income of $6.4 billion...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Indexes Retreat En Masse; What This Bitcoin Play Teaches Traders

After a five-week run that sent the Nasdaq composite up 13% from an Oct. 4 low of 14,181 to Friday's peak of 16,053, it probably surprised no one to see the stock market indexes catch their breath. Meantime, the reactions in some stocks following their latest quarterly results? Breathtaking. Trex (TREX), Roblox (RBLX) and…
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

A+ Stock Screener Webinar

Stock screeners are a great tool for narrowing your focus to the best stocks that fit your trading style. However, some screeners are complicated and hard to learn to use—so do you really end up saving time?
MARKETS
#Stocks#Electric Cars
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

China's EV maker Nio enjoys a very big edge Tesla didn't have at this point in its development. The global semiconductor shortage is a problem for some tech companies, but it's a boon for others. Not every internet-based business model has matured and been fully monetized just yet. If you're...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

The Stunning 2021 IPO Stocks Blitz Is Not Over

The market for IPO stocks in 2021 will go down in the record books as the hottest on record — and it's scorching hot. The IPO year started with such notables as Roblox hitting the market and will end with names like Rivian firmly entrenched in investors' radars. In all, roughly 1,000 initial public offerings are expected to hit the market this year, with an array of high-profile names yet to come by Dec. 31.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops As Higher Inflation Hits Stocks; Rivian IPO Revs Up In Its Debut

Stocks fell near session lows Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200 points amid inflation fears. At around 1:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq sank more than 1.1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 1.1%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Tuesday.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

5 EV Stocks to Buy for New EV Government Plans

There’s a huge trend for the best EV stocks to buy. It seems that every month, there is a new summit of world leaders meeting to make climate change commitments. The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland resulted in several countries making new commitments to limit CO2 emissions. Those commitments included...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy That Have Millionaire-Maker Potential

Cryptocurrencies are a promising investment for the future. Crypto has been on investors’ minds ever since Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) started to skyrocket in value. But there’s so much information out there on this space. It makes it difficult to decide which cryptos to buy. The crypto market is a daunting place...
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Unity Software Stock Flashing Renewed Technical Strength

On Tuesday, Unity Software (U) received an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 90 to 94. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily tracks market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The score shows how a stock's price behavior over the trailing 52 weeks holds up against all the other stocks in our database.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

High Volatility For Coinbase Stock Earnings Offers Opportunity For Iron Condor Traders

Cryptocurrency related stocks have been moving strongly for weeks and Coinbase (COIN) along with them. With earnings on Coinbase stock coming after the close today, here's an iron condor option trade that takes advantage of the higher implied volatility right now. Iron Condor For Coinbase Stock. Coinbase stock is showing...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

DocuSign Stock Gets Another Composite Rating Upgrade

DocuSign (DOCU) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 97% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. History shows the top market performers tend to have a 95 or higher score as they launch their major climbs.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Why Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Stock Crumbled On This Premium Deal With Pfizer

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) easily beat Wall Street's forecasts Tuesday, but BHVN stock plunged after the company inked a deal with Pfizer for its migraine treatment. Biohaven's Nurtec ODT is the only orally disintegrating tablet in its class of drugs to treat or prevent acute migraines. Now, Pfizer will sell it outside the U.S. In exchange, Biohaven will receive a tiered double-digit royalty on sales and additional payments up to $1.24 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Software Leader Sprout Social Eyes This New Buy Point

Tuesday's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick, Sprout Social (SPT), eyed a new buy point after last week's strong earnings results. The stock climbed more than 4% midday Tuesday. Chicago-based Sprout Social makes software that helps small and medium-size companies manage social media operations, and has forged deals with social media and e-commerce platforms. The company also provides marketing and analytical services.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Drops 250 Points As 3 Stocks Weigh; Rivian IPO On Tap As Tesla Skids

Key market indexes traded near session lows midday Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 250 points. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrials both fell 0.7% while the S&P 500 shed 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were off 0.8%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE but higher on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Monday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Decline As Tech Stocks Lead Downside; Tesla Stock, PayPal Slide While These Growth Stocks Pop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average faded from its intraday highs in today's stock market and traded in the red. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 showed similar intraday action. At around 2 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down nearly 0.9%. The Dow Jones industrials held a 0.6% loss. The S&P 500 also traded down 0.6% while the Russell 2000 declined more than 0.7%. Data showed volume was running roughly 3% higher on the Nasdaq and mildly lower on the NYSE vs. the same time on Monday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.
STOCKS

