If you know me here at Detroit Bad Boys, then you know I love me some NBA Draft Content! In a recurring column here on the site, I am going to be previewing many 2022 NBA Draft Prospects for our Detroit Pistons—and I am going to start with the upperclassmen and returning players from college as well as overseas players. We will eventually get to all the top incoming freshman at the top of the class as the season wears on—but my rule of thumb is to hold off ANY kind of judgement or evaluations on the young guys until they get AT LEAST 10 full games of basketball under their belt.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO