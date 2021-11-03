CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UnitedLex, LeClairRyan must face trustee's lawsuit

By David Thomas
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday gave the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the dissolution of defunct law firm LeClairRyan the green light to sue a co-founder of the firm and alternative legal services provider UnitedLex Corp.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens denied bids by UnitedLex and LeClairRyan co-founder Gary LeClair to dismiss updated claims filed in August by Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner.

Tavenner alleges that a 2018 joint venture between LeClairRyan and UnitedLex added more debt to the struggling law firm while improperly handing UnitedLex control over LeClairRyan's operations and its intellectual property.

She also claims LeClair improperly enriched himself prior to his firm's 2019 collapse through his position as its longtime chairman. Her complaint described LeClairRyan as a "Ponzi scheme" that used capital contributions from new lateral hires to pay out legacy shareholders.

Both UnitedLex and LeClair have denied Tavenner's claims.

In Wednesday's 28-page ruling, Huennekens said Tavenner had sufficiently pleaded her claims, and he rejected the defendants' contention that the trustee's amended complaint reintroduced conspiracy claims that he had already dismissed in a July ruling. Huennekens said he did not dismiss those claims altogether, contrary to what the defendants had argued.

"The defendants' argument that the trustee is resurrecting old claims or violating the law of the case is without merit," he wrote.

Huennekens' ruling comes a little more than two weeks after he heard oral arguments over the defendants' motions.

Attorneys representing Tavenner, LeClair and UnitedLex entities did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is Lynn Tavenner, as Chapter 7 Trustee v. ULX Partners LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Adversary Proceeding No. 20-03124.

For Lynn Tavenner: Erika Morabito and Brittany Nelson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For UnitedLex Corp: J. Gregory Milmoe, David Barger and Thomas McKee of Greenberg Traurig

For Gary LeClair: Andrew Bowman and Scott Sexton of Gentry Locke; and William Broscious

