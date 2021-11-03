CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 62048 called home by one registered sex offender by September

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 62048 as of September, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62048 is home to ....

metroeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro East Sun

25 professional licenses set to lapse in ZIP Code 62034 during December

25 professional licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62034 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions influencing business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
POLITICS
KGET

Indiana double murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield: US Marshals office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals office says they have arrested a man wanted for the murder of two men in northwest Indiana in Bakersfield. Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals says Bakersfield Police’s Special Investigation Detail teamed up with local marshals to track down and arrest Jorge Garza, 24, on Wednesday. Hammond […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
thebrockvoice.com

New scam making the rounds in the area

Police are warning the public about a scam that has been reported in the Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough areas recently. According to the OPP, a resident in the Peterborough area recently listed a snowblower for sale online with an asking price of $550. “The suspect, utilizing a fake telephone number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 16-year-old girl rescued after using TikTok hand signals for distress

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using TikTok hand signals to warn a motorist she was in distress, police say.Police in Kentucky say that they pulled over and arrested James Brick after someone in the car behind his truck recognised the hand gestures and called 911.Mr Brick, 61, was charged with unlawful imprisonment after being stopped in Laurel County, Kentucky, with the missing youngster in his back seat.During the investigation, deputies say they also located a phone in Mr Brick’s possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner, and he was also charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution

A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […] The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Post Register

It's the Law: Options for establishing custodial rights over grandchildren

Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
LAW
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Mysteries: Law Enforcement Says There Is A Strong Person Of Interest In Killing Of Sarah Boehm Decades Later

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — It’s a mystery that’s haunted a Beaver County family for 27 years. What happened to 14-year-old Sarah Boehm? (Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office) She was last seen on July 14, 1994, when she left her home in Rochester Township reportedly to go stay at a friend’s house. Her parents later found a note under her pillow addressed to “whoever cares”. The note read, in part: “I’m just a burden. I cause problems. I’ve already learned you don’t have time for me.” That note and Boehm’s disappearance are still a source of pain for her uncle, Kevin Boehm. “Poor little girl that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy