Are you looking to bring some of your friends into Fortnite? Well, the game’s new Refer a Friend program can help with that while giving you multiple rewards to boot. Players have been playing Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight for nearly two months and have had the pleasure of experiencing weekly updates and a number of crossovers, including Dune, The Batman Who Laughs, and another Ariana Grande skin. And now, mainstay players can look no further than the new Refer a Friend program to add even more content to the fray all while bringing friends along for the ride.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO