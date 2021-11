In 2006 Tesla was struggling to pull off the first viable version of its car, which would prove at least the first feasibility of the project. Elon Musk laid out a master plan in 2006 that would take more than a decade to roll out. Launching products will allow the company to test larger and larger segments of that same market. As the product is validated, it becomes critical to build a viable business model. It all starts by identifying what’s the segment of the market that we want to tackle first to prove the viability of the product.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO