This week has been a tough one for video game delays, as a number of highly-anticipated titles have been pushed back. Following its delay of Marvel's Midnight Suns, the publisher has also delayed EA Sports PGA Tour. The golf game did not have a set release date, but it was scheduled to release sometime in spring 2022. The delay was announced in the company's financial results, which were released earlier today. Unfortunately, a new release window for the game has not been revealed at this time. For now, golf fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO