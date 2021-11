It was a rough affair for the New Jersey Devils in Newark last night. They fell to the Calgary Flames by a score of 5-3, as a slow start and four-goal first period from the Flames ultimately doomed any chance the Devils had to come back. But even though the team has things to work on, there were some positives to build upon as the game progressed. Here are some key takeaways, good and bad, from yesterday’s effort.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO