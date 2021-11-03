Celebrating 100 Years with Juanita Lamunion!

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston celebrated 150 years at the River Oaks Country Club. The sesquicentennial event honored the late Marek brothers – John, Bill, and Ralph, who were longtime supporters. The anniversary gala was co-chaired by Bruce and Stan Marek. The event raised $450,000, with a surprise announcement of $5 million in endowment support. An endowment was set up in honor of Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza and will benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Stan and Bruce Marek volunteered to co-chair and lead the fundraising of the endowment campaign. The Society’s local network includes 58 local chapters, 21 food pantries, two resale shops, and 1,850 Vincentian volunteers as well as 1,400 community volunteers. See svdphouston.org.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO