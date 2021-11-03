With Purpose: WVU Professor Teaches Art as Therapy, Combining Creativity With Critical Human Service Skills

Teen stress levels often rival those of adults, concludes data collected by the American Psychological Association in 2017. This is especially true these days with the influx of social media expectations, political unrest and a global pandemic to contend with. Other daily pressures—such as relationship turmoil, bullying, academic challenges, unstable home lives and mood disorders—can add to the stressors. With all of these pressures, it’s no wonder many teens often tune out and turn toward their devices, getting fixated on other people’s lives or compulsively recording their own experiences, but not fully living them.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO