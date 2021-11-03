CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Embattled copyright lawyer suspended from practice in New York

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGC0v_0cmAlNlJ00

(Reuters) - A New York state appeals court on Wednesday suspended embattled attorney Richard Liebowitz, who courts have called a "copyright troll" for filing thousands of low-value copyright infringement complaints on behalf of photographers, from practicing in New York.

Liebowitz has already been sanctioned by several courts for misconduct, including the Manhattan-based U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where he has filed more than 1,000 complaints and was suspended from practice on an interim basis last year.

The suspension by SDNY's grievance committee last November was based on false statements and failures to comply with court orders, including lying to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel about the date of his grandfather's death as an excuse for missing a conference, refusing to provide proof for months, and only recanting after she threatened to incarcerate him.

Wednesday's decision from the court's Appellate Division, Second Department suspended Liebowitz "until further order of the Court" as "reciprocal discipline" for the federal court's suspension.

Liebowitz's attorney Michael Ross of the Law Offices of Michael S. Ross said Liebowitz was "disappointed" about being suspended before having his case at SDNY heard on the merits, but looks forward to the "opportunity to present all of the relevant evidence" at his hearing.

Liebowitz had argued the state's suspension would violate due process because he hasn't had a full chance to litigate the matter in Manhattan.

But the state court's opinion, jointly written by five judges, said Liebowitz had a fair opportunity to litigate the matter before the Southern District suspended him.

The court also discounted Liebowitz's "recent attempts at introspection and contrition," finding he "nonetheless minimizes frequent behavior that made a mockery of orderly litigation processes by attributing it to 'sloppiness' and 'administrative failures.'"

"We find that the respondent has engaged in conduct immediately threatening the public interest and his immediate suspension from the practice of law is warranted," the court said.

Liebowitz is suspended from practicing in New York in "any form," the opinion said.

The case is In the Matter of Richard P. Liebowitz, New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Second Department, No. 2021–00031.

For Liebowitz: Michael Ross of the Law Offices of Michael S. Ross

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated with comment from Liebowitz's attorney.)

Comments / 0

Related
ABA Journal

Weekly Briefs: 'Copyright troll' lawyer is suspended; law grad who married Japanese princess fails bar

A New York appeals court has suspended a lawyer once deemed a “copyright troll” because of the large number of copyright complaints that he filed on behalf of photographers. The Appellate Division’s Second Judicial Department of the New York Supreme Court suspended lawyer Richard Liebowitz as reciprocal discipline for a federal court’s interim suspension. The Southern District of New York’s Committee on Grievances had imposed the interim suspension in November 2020, citing Liebowitz’s “repeated disregard for orders from this court and his unwillingness to change despite 19 formal sanctions and scores of other admonishments and warnings from judges across the country.” In one case, he lied to a judge about the date of his grandfather’s death when explaining why he missed a court date. Liebowitz’s lawyer, Michael Ross of the Law Offices of Michael S. Ross, told Reuters that his client was disappointed that he was suspended before the federal court grievance committee heard his case on the merits. (Reuters, Bloomberg Law, the Nov. 3 opinion)
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ex-New York Governor to surrender on groping charge

(Albany, NY) -- The sex scandal is far from over for former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. He was charged Thursday with groping a woman last year, which could get him a year in prison if convicted. This comes two months after he stepped down amid several sexual harassment allegations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Infringement#U S District Court#Sdny#Appellate Division#Second Department#The Law Offices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy