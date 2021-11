We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Spooky days are behind us and that means the first Monday has arrived as a reward for those who own a Google Pixel phone. The November Android/Pixel update is here and it brings the first monthly patch to not only the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but we’re getting Android 12’s first update as well. Oh, it also means we say “goodbye” to the Pixel 3, as its software support will now come to an end.

8 DAYS AGO