I don’t know if anyone was really meant to ponder the question of which came first, the chicken or the egg? But for the purposes of an article, I am going to response to the age-old question. Some would say the egg came first; others would say it’s the chicken. It appears to me that the chicken was created on the sixth day when God created all the animals entrusting them into the care of man. All animals can reproduce sexually, which is how they are meant to perpetuate their species. Chickens are animals, but eggs are not. Therefore, it seems a valid theory to say the chicken had to be first to lay the egg, just as Adam and Eve were created and blessed with the ability to propagate.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO