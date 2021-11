Ride To The Weird West As Devolver Digital’s Action RPG Will Launch In January. Devolver Digital is a video game publisher that has released a lot of independent titles including Inscryption, a recently released deck builder that has soared in popularity, along with other titles such as Phantom Abyss and Death’s Door. In July, Devolver Digital announced that Weird West was ready to take us on a ride later this year and today, the company has confirmed that Weird West will officially release on January 11th. Weird West has been aptly described as a ‘Cowboys but Crazy’ game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO