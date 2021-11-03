Giving the shelter a shine

This week Hull Seaside Animal Rescue is featuring a sweet young gal named Samantha. She is about a year old and came to us with her 4 tiny kittens in need of care. All of her little ones have been adopted, and now this young girl awaits her own forever home. Samantha is very sweet, gentle, a little bit shy, and curious. She is mostly grey with some white on her chest and nose. She will do best in a quiet home without small children, and as an only pet where she can receive all the love and attention, and feel safe and sound indoors.
