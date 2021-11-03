CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving the shelter a shine

By Pamela Lannom
Cover picture for the articleHinsdale Central students Emeline McClenahan and Peyton Rohn clean windows inside the...

midfloridanewspapers.com

Fall in love with a shelter pet

Meet Bandit! He is a cute little 2 year old Hound mix weighing around 40lbs. He has the sweetest temperament. Bandit does well with kids, other dogs, and doesn’t seem to mind cats. He did test positive for heartworms but HSLC pays for his treatment. Stop by our shelter and meet Bandit!
PETS
Norwalk Reflector

'This is our time to shine'

NORWALK — A time to shine. Kelly Lippus, executive director of the Huron County Chamber of Commerce, said this year's Light Up Norwalk event is expected to be the best ever. The event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in uptown Norwalk. "This is a free...
NORWALK, OH
hopeprescott.com

Team Shelter Success

Hope Academy of Public Service EAST “Team Shelter” students, left to right, Madalynn Ingersoll, Monica Bobo, Maddison Brown, Landon Dougan and Jamie Young collected a total of 800 pounds of dry dog food for the Hope Animal Shelter through a local donation drive and class contest. Amber Tackett’s class won the contest and will get to have an ice cream party for the effort. – Hope Public Schools.
PETS
Mining Journal

UPAWS receives shelter grant

GWINN — Michigan Pet Alliance announced the recipients of its 2021 Grants and Awards program, which focuses on lessons learned from COVID-19. One of the winners is the Sands Township-based Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter, which will receive a shelter assessment grant. Michigan animal shelters and rescue organizations were invited...
GWINN, MI
KFOX 14

PIF gives back to Reynolds Home shelter for women, children in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Reynolds Home provides shelter to homeless women and children in El Paso. It has served the community for 30 years. The goal of the Reynolds Home is not only to provide temporary emergency shelter but to transition families from Reynolds Home into their own home.
EL PASO, TX
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

I'm happy to report that quite a few of the cats at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter have found new homes, but there are still some available. Nellie and Whitney are attractive tabby-and-white girls looking for loving homes. This is Nellie in the picture. Both are about six months old, spayed, vaccinated, and combo-tested negative. Both are quiet and a little shy with newcomers and enjoy petting.
REHOBOTH, MA
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Pearl

Sweet longhaired Pearl was found as a stray cat looking for food and love. She came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter skinny and matted, but happy to meet people and eat up all of the love the shelter staff gave her. Pearl is estimated to be around 4 years old...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Times News

Neighborhood spotlight: Shelter for cats

Owning a pet store in Jim Thorpe, Susan Yaich quickly found out she would be the go-to place when someone wanted to drop off a kitten or cat they found or no longer wanted. The dire need for somewhere to house the stray cat population prompted her, along with Linda Rex, Jean Sargent and Denise Sebelin, to start the Carbon County Friends of Animals.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
midfloridanewspapers.com

It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week!

National Shelter Appreciation Week is Nov. 3–9, and there are many ways to show appreciation for what local shelters like YOUR Humane Society SPCA do for their communities. Three biggies are adopt, donate and volunteer, according to the no-kill shelter. Here are a few special events planned in the coming days.
ADVOCACY
coopercrier.com

SQSPCA seeks support for new shelter

Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals officials announced the launch of a new annual fund donation tier in September, the Helping Paws Society, aimed at securing donors at the levels of $1,000 and more. The tier was created “to meet the growing need for SQSPCA services and still cover ever-increasing recurring costs,” according to a Nov. 2 media release.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Montrose Daily Press

RELIGION: Rain or shine

Call me crazy but I genuinely love raking leaves — and so I don’t let them pile up. Instead, I make time to go outside every couple of days to gather up what’s fallen. Monday afternoon was my idea of raker’s heaven: The autumn air was still and warm, the angle of light made even the mundane feel holy. While I raked on Monday, I daydreamed about the rest of the week, picturing myself coming outside for a few minutes each afternoon to savor the gentle sweetness of the season while I engaged in my happy little task.
MONTROSE, CO
loudounnow.com

Hypothermia Shelter Opens Nov. 15

The county government’s Hypothermia Shelter will open Nov. 15 for single adults aged 18 and up who are experiencing homelessness. The shelter, which provides a warm indoor sleeping environment, meals and shower facilities, will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night through March 31. The shelter also provides information on community resources, such as food, medical care and employment.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
gbnewsnetwork.com

NEW Community Shelter is More Than a Shelter

As we prepare for a cold winter in Green Bay our thoughts go to those who are in need of shelter. The NEW Community Shelter is more than a shelter. The New Community Shelter is a positive place where people in need can find all the help to help themselves. In cooperation with others in our community, we give every person access to the many resources they need to overcome their hardships to include: education, counseling, resources and in-house services. The life circumstances that lead to homelessness are different for every individual, but; every individual’s goal here remains the same; to achieve self-sufficiency through self-empowerment.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wicked Local

Gimme Shelter: Samantha

This week Hull Seaside Animal Rescue is featuring a sweet young gal named Samantha. She is about a year old and came to us with her 4 tiny kittens in need of care. All of her little ones have been adopted, and now this young girl awaits her own forever home. Samantha is very sweet, gentle, a little bit shy, and curious. She is mostly grey with some white on her chest and nose. She will do best in a quiet home without small children, and as an only pet where she can receive all the love and attention, and feel safe and sound indoors.
HULL, MA
theroundupnews.com

Showered with comfort and shelter

Housing insecurity can make academic studies challenging and can add stress to students. Eligible Pierce College students between the ages of 18-28 at risk or experiencing homelessness can apply for the Shower of Hope Program. The program houses 16 total Los Angeles Community College District students from East Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tribune-Review

Editorial: Shelter addresses invisible homelessness

It used to be the Applewood Personal Care Home, but a building in Brackenridge might see new life giving shelter to people who have no other home. The Allegheny Valley Association of Churches received a green light from the municipality’s zoning hearing board to use the property it is trying to purchase for a homeless shelter.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pick of the week

Scooby is a retriever mix who is ready to meet his new family. He would do well with kids 5 and older. He's a sweet and fun 18-month-old who loves to meet new people. His adoption fee is $250. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center has re-opened to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
PETS
Dayton Daily News

Animal shelter focuses on cause

The staff at the Miami County Animal Shelter, including a new manager in recent months, continue efforts to improve the operation. The shelter, built in 1971 on County Road 25A just north of Troy next to the county fairgrounds, has kennels for 33 dogs and space, ideally, for 15 cats.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

