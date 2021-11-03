Giving the shelter a shine

As we prepare for a cold winter in Green Bay our thoughts go to those who are in need of shelter. The NEW Community Shelter is more than a shelter. The New Community Shelter is a positive place where people in need can find all the help to help themselves. In cooperation with others in our community, we give every person access to the many resources they need to overcome their hardships to include: education, counseling, resources and in-house services. The life circumstances that lead to homelessness are different for every individual, but; every individual’s goal here remains the same; to achieve self-sufficiency through self-empowerment.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO