You will hear a lot of dollar signs being discussed at Tuesday’s Kewaunee County Board meeting. The board is expected to continue its discussion on the proposed public safety building to replace its aging jail. An informal poll of board members at the meeting showed a nearly unanimous agreement that something needs to be done sooner rather than later. The board could choose to move forward with the third phase of the jail study, which would help the board identify the needs of a future building and put a final price tag on it. Adopting the 2022 budget will also be discussed at the meeting, which features the lowest tax rate property owners have seen in a decade. For both the jail project and the budget, Kewaunee County Board Chairperson Dan Olson talked about trying to control spending as much as possible.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO