DST: Change batteries, clocks

By Pamela Lannom
thehinsdalean.com
 6 days ago

Residents should do more than simply set their clocks back one hour when daylight-saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The Hinsdale...

www.thehinsdalean.com

cityofmidlandmi.gov

Change Clocks, Test Life Safety Devices on Sunday

November 5, 2021 – As the time change approaches on Sunday, November 7, the Midland Fire Department encourages all residents to adopt a simple, lifesaving habit: changing smoke detector and carbon monoxide batteries when changing clocks back to standard time each fall. Changing smoke detector batteries at least once a...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Change the Clocks, Check the Smoke Detectors

Standard Time returns on November 7 with everyone having to turn their clocks back one hour. In addition to, theoretically, gaining an hour sleep, another benefit of the time change is it serves as a reminder at least twice a year for residents to check the batteries and condition of their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
RED CROSS
iBerkshires.com

Fire Officials Reminder: Change Clocks, Check Alarms

STOW, Mass. — With the end of daylight savings time coming on Nov. 7, Massachusetts fire officials issued a seasonal reminder to check smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms when you change your clocks. "Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak," said...
STOW, MA
NewsBreak
The News Guard

Time Change: Set clocks back 1 hour

This Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. is the traditional return to Standard Time. Most areas of the United States, including Oregon, will “fall back” as we set our clocks back one hour ending Daylight Saving Time. The return of Standard Time comes as the sun will rise a bit...
zachnews.net

News Alert: San Bernardino County, CA: Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning so set clocks back an hour, and change smoke and carbon dioxide alarms batteries.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Department and National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada (Information):. San Bernardino County, California: Just a reminder to everybody that Daylight Saving Time will end at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 7th, 2021. Picture: National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada (Courtesy):. This means that...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
PUBLIC SAFETY

