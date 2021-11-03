CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's cover

By Pamela Lannom
thehinsdalean.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature puts tricks aside for Halloween - The streets across...

www.thehinsdalean.com

thehinsdalean.com

Pet pick of the week

Scooby is a retriever mix who is ready to meet his new family. He would do well with kids 5 and older. He's a sweet and fun 18-month-old who loves to meet new people. His adoption fee is $250. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center has re-opened to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
PETS
thehinsdalean.com

The night the skeletons came to life

Halloween is my second favorite holiday (live for New Year's Eve), but the Larbourd Oaks Mansion Ghost Tour left me with an awkward experience. Just after 10 p.m., I attended the adult tour where the guide informed us, "You can drink if you want, and you can say whatever the H you want." Some foul-mouthed guest, trying to be funny or get a laugh, was taking advantage of the no rules about swearing, and he ruined the tour. I felt sorry for the tour guide as it was probably the worst day he had at that job. The vulgar guest didn't really make any friends that night.
LIFESTYLE
metalinjection

TOMBS Celebrates Halloween With A Cover Of SAMHAIN's "The Shift"

Tombs is getting in the spooky mood with a cover of Samhain's 1984 track "The Shift." It's especially appropriate given Samhain was a Glenn Danzig project, and Danzig is basically a walking embodiment of Halloween itself. Stream or download the cover here.
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
BEAUTY & FASHION
thehinsdalean.com

Wine Walk winds through village

The Hinsdale of Chamber's second annual Wine Walk was held last month in Hinsdale's central business district. The chamber sold 500 tickets to the event, and 22 downtown merchants opened their doors for the evening to offer wine tastings and light bites. A local charity, Simply From The Heart, was the benefactor of this year's event. Plans already are underway for next year's Wine Walk. (Jim Slonoff photos)
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
wcsx.com

VIDEO: Muppets Cover ELO’s ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

The Muppets iconic house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem have released a cover of the Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” complete with a fun music video. Embedded below, the video was part of Dear Earth, a new special from Google and YouTube raising awareness on issues related to climate change.
MUSIC
thehinsdalean.com

Giving the shelter a shine

Hinsdale Central students Emeline McClenahan and Peyton Rohn clean windows inside the Hinsdale Humane Society's Pet Rescue and Resource Center as part of the school's Day of Service volunteer projects around the community Saturday morning. Turn to Page 17 for the story on the event and more photos. (Jim Slonoff photo)
PETS
thehinsdalean.com

The halls were alive with the sound of music

The last concert held in the Hinsdale Central auditorium - prior to last week - was almost two years ago. The school's music department held its annual Fall Choral Concert Oct. 26, featuring all six choir groups performing before a live audience. The top photo is of the Women's Chorale. Mickey Norton, one of three soloists in the program, sang "This Magic Moment." Annie Ascher and Tess McArdle are members of the Chamber Choir. The Bass Choir performed two selections, "The Vagabond" and "Yellowbird." (Jim Slonoff photos)
MUSIC
KLST/KSAN

Birthday Celebrations: November 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY, NOVEBMER 9TH INCLUDE Misty Leal 46 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MIMI. WE LOVE YOU FROM MOE, ELIJAH, TRINITY AND BELLE.Patrick Nava 35 We love you! Dad, Angelica and JustinAdren Woods Jr 29 Happy Birthday son , We love you. Mom Dad, Hunter and LucasJuanita Centeno Happy Birthday […]
SPORTS
newschain

James Martin’s roast crab with lime and chilli butter

“This can be served as either potted crab spread on warm toast or, as I like to serve it, just melted in a dish so it warms the crab and fully melts the butter,” says TV chef James Martin. “That way all the flavours of the kaffir lime leaves come out.”
RECIPES
newschain

James Martin’s crispy buttermilk chicken with chipotle dressing

Chef James Martin calls this crispy buttermilk chicken “one of our most popular restaurant dishes, for both kids and adults alike”. He says: “The key is to use chicken thighs for the best taste, but soak them in buttermilk for at least 24 hours, as this flavours and tenderises the meat. The selection of spices is up to you, but this is our favourite combination.
RECIPES
myq105.com

963kklz.com

wmmr.com

