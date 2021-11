Daylight Saving Time will come to an official end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 when we set our clocks to “fall back” one hour. Of course, nobody sits up to do it at that time; we turn our clocks back before we go to sleep on Saturday night, or we do it in a panic on Sunday morning! The net result of this exercise is that we gain an extra hour of sleep. However, if you have friends and family in Arizona and Hawaii, these states do not observe this clock manipulation.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO