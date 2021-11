Calling all AMD graphics card owners! Yes, I’m afraid it’s that time again as a brand new GPU driver update has been released and is likely set to start bothering you to install it in the very near future! – Is it worth doing though? Well, with it offering a surprisingly large amount of game-ready optimisations, if you’re planning on pumping some time into Guardians of the Galaxy, Age of Empires IV, Riders Republic, or the latest Doom Eternal 6.66 patch (I see what you did there Bethesda!), then it would certainly seem to be the case!

