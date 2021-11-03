CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewpoint: Thank the Texas Legislature for sparing employers from 329% tax increase

By Glenn Hamer – CEO, Texas Association of Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers delivered a lifeline to local businesses during the third special session. Their thoughtful appropriation of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds sent reinforcements to the tourism and hospitality industry — and spared employers from severe tax increases. People need to know how significant this is because it is...

