CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

In PE, Improved Survival Found for Surgery vs. Catheter-Based Interventions

By Rebecca Araujo
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing catheter-based interventions (CBI) for acute pulmonary embolism (PE) is associated with reduced PE recurrence when compared with medical treatment, reported a study. However, the authors cautioned, the mortality rate was higher in the CBI group versus patients who were treated surgically. This study was published in the Journal...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedPage Today

Can Discharge Criteria After Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery Be Improved?

Adding C-reactive protein (CRP) level to four commonly used clinical criteria more accurately predicted which patients who underwent laparoscopic colorectal surgery could be safely discharged early, French researchers found. In an analysis of 287 patients, only two of 15 anastomotic leaks would have been missed in patients who met the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Risk Factors for Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease With Glomerular Etiology in Hospitalized Children

Front Pediatr. 2021 Oct 22;9:752717. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.752717. eCollection 2021. Aim: To Identify association between risk factors to Chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage 5 in children with glomerular diseases in children in China. Methods: The Hospital Quality Monitoring System database was used to extract data for the study cohort. The primary outcome included progression to CKD stage 5 or dialysis. Cox regression was used to assess potential risk factors. Patients with lower stages (CKD stage 1 and 2) and higher stages (CKD stage 3 and 4) at baseline were analyzed separately. Results: Of 819 patients (4,089 hospitalization records), 172 (21.0%) patients reached the primary outcome during a median followed-up of 11.4 months. In the lower stages group, factors associated with the primary outcome included older age [Hazard Ratio (HR), 1.21; 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.10-1.34] and out-of-pocket payment (HR, 4.14; 95% CI, 1.57-10.95). In the higher stages group, factors associated with the primary outcome included CKD stage 4 (HR, 2.31; 95% CI, 1.48-3.62) and hypertension (HR, 1.99; 95% CI, 1.29-3.07). The medical migration rate was 38.2% in this study population. Conclusion: There are different risk factors for progression to the primary outcome in different stages in CKD with glomerular etiology. Further prospective studies are needed to assess these risk factors. The high medical migration rate reflected the regional disparities in the accessibility of pediatric kidney care between regions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The impact of environmental injustice and social determinants of health on the role of air pollution in asthma and allergic disease in the United States

J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2021 Nov;148(5):1089-1101.e5. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2021.09.018. There is clear evidence that exposure to environmental air pollution is associated with immune dysregulation, asthma, and other allergic diseases. However, the burden of air pollution exposure is not equally distributed across the United States. Many social and environmental factors place communities of color and people who are in poverty at increased risk of exposure to pollution and morbidity from asthma and allergies. Here, we review the evidence that supports the relationship between air pollution and asthma, while considering the social determinants of health that contribute to disparities in exposures and outcomes.
ADVOCACY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catheter#Medical Treatment#Clot#Mortality Rate#Pe#Cbi
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Surgical Removal of a Retained Lens Fragment After Cataract Surgery May Improve Patient Outcomes

Just the other week, one of our residents presented a case on a retained lens fragment (RLF) that he had to manage at the local VA hospital. He presented his case and approach during our monthly M&M conference. He noted that his patient had a straightforward cataract and was doing well on POD#1. The patient was scheduled for follow-up in 2 weeks but presented earlier with "foggy vision."
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Assessing the Effects of intracranial atherosclerosis and atrial fibrillation on the prognosis of ischemic stroke with active cancer

A study found that intracranial atherosclerosis (ICAS), but not atrial fibrillation (AF), was closely associated with poor prognosis in ischemic stroke patients with active cancer. The results were published in PLoS One. “In ischemic stroke patients with active cancer, cryptogenic stroke has worse prognosis than stroke by conventional mechanisms. However,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab, Chemotherapy Improves Overall Survival, Progression-Free Survival for Patients With Biliary Tract Cancer

Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca), combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca), combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit to overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to the high-level results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial. The investigators said this is the first immunotherapy combination to demonstrate superior clinical outcomes over standard of care in a global, randomized trial in this setting.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

XEN Implant Surgery for Glaucoma Found Safe and Effective

In a retrospective review of XEN stent implantation published in International Ophthalmology by Symeon Nicolaou, M.D., and colleagues from Colchester Eye Centre of Excellence in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, authors found that XEN stent implantation appears to be a safe and effective treatment option for a range of glaucoma types.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Risk Factors for Anemia in CKD: Review and Meta-Analysis

Anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significant impact on patients, healthcare systems, and financial resources. Ping Yin, MB, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to identify the risk factors of anemia among patients with CKD. The process was described online in Medicine [doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027371]. The meta-analysis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Longitudinally Extensive Transverse Myelitis in Highly Active Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol India. 2021 Sep-Oct;69(5):1412-1413. doi: 10.4103/0028-3886.329533. Transverse myelitis in multiple sclerosis is typically a short cord lesion with patchy distribution. Rarely, longitudinally extensive transverse myelitis can be seen in those with highly active disease or frequent relapses. The recognition of this uncommon phenotype in multiple sclerosis is important as the treatment is largely different from other demyelinating diseases. We describe a patient with highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis on interferon beta-1a who developed LETM after multiple relapses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

People testing negative for Covid-19 despite exposure may have ‘immune memory’

We all know that person who, despite their entire household catching Covid-19, has never tested positive for the disease. Now scientists have found an explanation, showing that a proportion of people experience “abortive infection” in which the virus enters the body but is cleared by the immune system’s T-cells at the earliest stage meaning that PCR and antibody tests record a negative result.
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: One year ago, the UK moved from treating transgender adolescents with psychological counseling to drug-based interventions

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Around a year ago, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) announced that Dr. Hilary Cass, former President of the Royal College...
SOCIETY
targetedonc.com

Frontline Acalabrutinib Improves Quality-Adjusted Survival in CLL

Patients treated with acalabrutinib monotherapy had a significantly longer mean duration of time spent without toxicity compared with those treated with chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in the phase 3 ELEVATE-TN trial. Acalabrutinib (Calquence), whether used as a single agent or in combination with obinutuzumab (Gazyva), led to an improvement in survival...
HEALTH
orlandomedicalnews.com

How Home-based Care During Covid Improved Value-Based Care Adoption

Over the past year, consumers have embraced the digitization of services of every kind as the pandemic has reshaped how businesses meet consumer needs. In turn, businesses had to rethink how to fulfill consumer expectations while addressing serious health risks associated with exposure to COVID-19. Healthcare providers, patients, and payers found they needed to do the same.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Single-Cell Transcriptional Changes In Neurodegenerative Diseases

Neuroscience. 2021 Nov 5:S0306-4522(21)00544-3. doi: 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2021.10.025. Online ahead of print. In recent decades, our understanding of the molecular changes involved in neurodegenerative diseases has been transformed. Single-cell RNA sequencing and single-nucleus RNA sequencing technologies have been applied to provide cellular and molecular details of the brain at the single-cell level. This has expanded our knowledge of the central nervous system and provided insights into the molecular vulnerability of brain cell types and underlying mechanisms in neurodegenerative diseases. In this review, we highlight the recent advances and findings related to neurodegenerative diseases using these cutting-edge technologies.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy