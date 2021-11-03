CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran: aid group

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday. The council said it was estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul as US-led troops withdrew in August. 
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Tanker#Gulf Of Oman#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Vietnamese#The Associated Press#Revolutionary Guard#The Mv Southys#Iranian
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger

The President of Taiwan confirmed U.S. soldiers were on the island in an interview with CNN, becoming the country’s first leader to do so in decades. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defense capability,” President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN after acknowledging the troop presence. However, she said that the number was “not as many as people thought.”
FOREIGN POLICY
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy