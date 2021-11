Anybody from our part of the world who fishes has in some way been influenced by the man everyone referred to as "Dickie", he cut a wide path and will forever be remembered for his exploits both on and off the water. I can honestly say his influence on my life was a big reason for many of the good things that have happened to me personally and professionally. As a young aspiring guide, I clung to his every word, from his weekly column in The Record Newspapers, on the therecordlive.com and to his segment on KOGT's "Let's Go Fishing" show, what dickie said was gospel.

