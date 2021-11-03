MCMS football vs. Black Hawk

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Saturday’s huge service academy matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Army Black Knights. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by the Rick Baum of the History Of Air Force Football (@HistoryFalcon) as the two break down the keys to the game and project just who you should be betting on in this classic matchup. Will Haaziq Daniels and the Falcons open up the passing attack against the Black Knights? Will the Army offense go as Tyrell Robinson goes? Is there a coaching edge between Troy Calhoun and Jeff Monkin? Could Brad Roberts and the Falcons rushing attack be the difference in the game? Will the Black Knights take a few chances on getting the ball to Isaiah Alston? Will Falcons linebacker Vince Sanford be able to get after the QB? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO