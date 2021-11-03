MCMS football vs. Black Hawk

Emily Warmenhoven steals the show for West Linn volleyball, but the state title took all 15 players.
Watching West Linn High volleyball play, it could be easy to get lost watching senior outside hitter Emily Warmenhoven. The strength to which she sends spikes to the floor is akin to the sound a jackhammer makes breaking up cement. The problem is, every opponent knows that the Belmont University commit is the go-to hitter. That's why, despite a low night in kills, 11, against Jesuit in the Class 6A state title match Saturday, Nov. 6, at Liberty High School, her teammates rallied behind...
Comments / 0