No sooner than the moment the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook did the questions begin about how he would fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook’s reputation as a poor outside shooter and high-usage lead guard preceded him, and it doesn’t take the biggest basketball brain in the world to see how that player archetype might have issues integrating with two other high-usage player stars who not only need the ball to thrive offensively, but space to do so.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO