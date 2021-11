Switzerland-based financial company Bitcoin Suisse has enabled its customers to process payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer solution on the Bitcoin blockchain that uses smart contracts. As a result, users avoid high fees and can process transactions in milliseconds. According to a Bitcoin Suisse Pay representative, this introduction could play a decisive role in the scaling of crypto applications and promote their transition to a mainstream application.

