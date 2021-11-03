CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine and Young Kids

By Children's Health
nyp.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 28 million children became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved and created guidelines for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. But as the vaccine rollout begins for younger kids, many...

WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
ktwb.com

Explainer – What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. children

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will vote on Tuesday on whether to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 that was authorized last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States since May to kids aged 12 to 15.
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
